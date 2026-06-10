OG Anunoby And Knicks Face Spurs In Game 4

Anunoby had 28 points and two blocks in his last action, a 115-111 loss to the Spurs on June 8. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.5 points per contest.

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