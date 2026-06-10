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OG Anunoby
New York Knicks

OG Anunoby

New York Knicks • #8 SF

OG Anunoby And Knicks Face Spurs In Game 4

OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 10. Anunoby's points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Anunoby had 28 points and two blocks in his last action, a 115-111 loss to the Spurs on June 8. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
OG Anunoby

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