OG Anunoby And Knicks Take On Spurs In Game 3
OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday, June 8. Anunoby's points prop was 15.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Anunoby totaled 17 points, two steals and two blocks in his most recent game, a 105-104 win over the Spurs on June 5. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.