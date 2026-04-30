OG Anunoby And Knicks Play Hawks In Game 6

In his last appearance, a 126-97 win over the Hawks on April 28, Anunoby tallied 17 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116 points per game.

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