OG Anunoby And Knicks Face 76ers In Game 1

In his most recent appearance, a 140-89 win over the Hawks on April 30, Anunoby put up 29 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers are conceding 116.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.

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