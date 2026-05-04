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OG Anunoby
New York Knicks

OG Anunoby

New York Knicks • #8 SF

OG Anunoby And Knicks Face 76ers In Game 1

OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 4. Anunoby's points prop was 16.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 140-89 win over the Hawks on April 30, Anunoby put up 29 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers are conceding 116.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
OG Anunoby

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