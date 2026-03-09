FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Noah Clowney

Brooklyn Nets • #21 PF

Noah Clowney And Nets Take On Grizzlies On March 9

Noah Clowney and the Brooklyn Nets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, March 9. Clowney's points prop was 14.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 107-105 win over the Pistons on March 7, Clowney totaled 16 points. Clowney is averaging 12.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 117.8 points per contest against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 23rd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Clowney

