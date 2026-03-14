Noah Clowney And Nets Take On 76ers On March 14

In his last game on March 12, Clowney put up 10 points and six rebounds in a 108-97 loss to the Hawks. Clowney is averaging 12.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 18th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.5 points per contest.

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