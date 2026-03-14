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Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets

Noah Clowney

Brooklyn Nets • #21 PF

Noah Clowney And Nets Take On 76ers On March 14

Noah Clowney and the Brooklyn Nets play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, March 14. Clowney's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his last game on March 12, Clowney put up 10 points and six rebounds in a 108-97 loss to the Hawks. Clowney is averaging 12.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 18th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Clowney

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