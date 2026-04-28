Nikola Vucevic And Celtics Square Off Against 76ers In Game 5

Vucevic put up four points in his last appearance, a 128-96 win over the 76ers on April 26. Vucevic averaged 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.1 points per game.

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