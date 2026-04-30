Neemias Queta And Celtics Play 76ers In Game 6
Neemias Queta and the Boston Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 30. Queta's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday evening.
What It Means
In his last action, a 113-97 loss to the 76ers on April 28, Queta had eight points and 14 rebounds. Queta averaged 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are averaging 116.1 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.