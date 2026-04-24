Neemias Queta And Celtics Take On 76ers In Game 3

Queta tallied eight points and six rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 111-97 loss to the 76ers on April 21. Queta averaged 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.1 points per contest.

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