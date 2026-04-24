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Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics

Neemias Queta

Boston Celtics • #88 C

Neemias Queta And Celtics Take On 76ers In Game 3

Neemias Queta and the Boston Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, April 24. Queta's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Queta tallied eight points and six rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 111-97 loss to the 76ers on April 21. Queta averaged 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Neemias Queta

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