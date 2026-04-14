Moussa Diabate And Hornets Play Heat In Play-In Game

Diabate totaled four points, nine rebounds and two blocks in his most recent game, a 110-96 win over the Knicks on April 12. Diabate averaged 7.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 118.5 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

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