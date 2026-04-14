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Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets

Moussa Diabate

Charlotte Hornets • #14 PF

Moussa Diabate And Hornets Play Heat In Play-In Game

Moussa Diabate and the Charlotte Hornets play the Miami Heat in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14. Diabate's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Diabate totaled four points, nine rebounds and two blocks in his most recent game, a 110-96 win over the Knicks on April 12. Diabate averaged 7.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 118.5 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Moussa Diabate

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