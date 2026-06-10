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Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks • #23 C

Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Take On Spurs In Game 4

Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 10. Robinson's points prop was 3.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Robinson totaled five points in his most recent appearance, a 115-111 loss to the Spurs on June 8. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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