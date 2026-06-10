Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Take On Spurs In Game 4

Robinson totaled five points in his most recent appearance, a 115-111 loss to the Spurs on June 8. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

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