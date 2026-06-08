Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Play Spurs In Game 3
Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday, June 8. Robinson's points prop was 3.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on June 5, Robinson put up seven points in a 105-104 win over the Spurs. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.