Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Play Spurs In Game 3

Last time out on June 5, Robinson put up seven points in a 105-104 win over the Spurs. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

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