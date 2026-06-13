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Miles McBride
New York Knicks

Miles McBride

New York Knicks • #2 PG

Miles McBride And Knicks Play Spurs In Game 5

Miles McBride and the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday, June 13. McBride's points prop was 2.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

McBride didn't score in his last appearance, a 107-106 win over the Spurs on June 10. McBride averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miles McBride

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