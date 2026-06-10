Miles McBride And Knicks Square Off Against Spurs In Game 4

McBride didn't score in his most recent action, a 115-111 loss to the Spurs on June 8. McBride averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

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