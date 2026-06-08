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Miles McBride
New York Knicks

Miles McBride

New York Knicks • #2 PG

Miles McBride And Knicks Face Spurs In Game 3

Miles McBride and the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday, June 8. McBride's points prop was 5.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on June 5, McBride put up five points in a 105-104 win over the Spurs. McBride averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miles McBride

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