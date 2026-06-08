Miles McBride And Knicks Face Spurs In Game 3

Last time out on June 5, McBride put up five points in a 105-104 win over the Spurs. McBride averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

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