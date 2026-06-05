Miles McBride And Knicks Take On Spurs In Game 2

McBride had six points and four assists in his last appearance, a 105-95 win over the Spurs on June 3. McBride averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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