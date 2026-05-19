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Miles McBride
New York Knicks

Miles McBride

New York Knicks • #2 PG

Miles McBride And Knicks Play Cavaliers In Game 1

Miles McBride and the New York Knicks play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday, May 19. McBride's points prop was 6.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

McBride had 25 points in his most recent appearance, a 144-114 win over the 76ers on May 10. McBride averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.4 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miles McBride

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