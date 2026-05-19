Miles McBride And Knicks Play Cavaliers In Game 1

McBride had 25 points in his most recent appearance, a 144-114 win over the 76ers on May 10. McBride averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.4 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

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