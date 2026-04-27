Mike Conley And Timberwolves Play Nuggets In Game 5

In his last game on April 25, Conley posted five points, four assists and two steals in a 112-96 win over the Nuggets. Conley averaged 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.9 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

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