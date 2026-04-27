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Mike Conley
Minnesota Timberwolves

Mike Conley

Minnesota Timberwolves • #10 PG

Mike Conley And Timberwolves Play Nuggets In Game 5

Mike Conley and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Denver Nuggets Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 27. Conley's points prop was 5.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 25, Conley posted five points, four assists and two steals in a 112-96 win over the Nuggets. Conley averaged 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.9 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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