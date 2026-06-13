Mikal Bridges And Knicks Square Off Against Spurs In Game 5
Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday, June 13. Bridges' points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on June 10, Bridges recorded seven points in a 107-106 win over the Spurs. Bridges averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Spurs are giving up 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.