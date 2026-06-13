Mikal Bridges And Knicks Square Off Against Spurs In Game 5

Last time out on June 10, Bridges recorded seven points in a 107-106 win over the Spurs. Bridges averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are giving up 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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