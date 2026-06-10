Mikal Bridges And Knicks Square Off Against Spurs In Game 4

Last time out on June 8, Bridges put up two points in a 115-111 loss to the Spurs. Bridges averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.5 points per game.

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