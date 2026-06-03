Mikal Bridges And Knicks Take On Spurs In Game 1

In his most recent game, a 130-93 win over the Cavaliers on May 25, Bridges put up 15 points and five assists. Bridges averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per game.

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