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Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks

Mikal Bridges

New York Knicks • #25 SF

Mikal Bridges And Knicks Take On Spurs In Game 1

Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 3. Bridges' points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 130-93 win over the Cavaliers on May 25, Bridges put up 15 points and five assists. Bridges averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mikal Bridges

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