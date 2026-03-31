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Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks

Mikal Bridges

New York Knicks • #25 SF

Mikal Bridges And Knicks Face Rockets On March 31

Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks play the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, March 31. Bridges' points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bridges had 15 points and four steals in his last appearance, a 111-100 loss to the Thunder on March 29. Bridges is averaging 14.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are allowing 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mikal Bridges

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