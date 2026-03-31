Mikal Bridges And Knicks Face Rockets On March 31

Bridges had 15 points and four steals in his last appearance, a 111-100 loss to the Thunder on March 29. Bridges is averaging 14.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are allowing 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

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