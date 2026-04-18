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Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus

Cleveland Cavaliers • #2 SG

Max Strus And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 1

Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Strus' points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 130-117 win over the Wizards on April 12, Strus had 10 points. Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

The Raptors are allowing 111.8 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Strus

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