Max Strus And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 1

In his most recent action, a 130-117 win over the Wizards on April 12, Strus had 10 points. Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

The Raptors are allowing 111.8 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.