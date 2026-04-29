Marcus Smart And Lakers Take On Rockets In Game 5

Smart tallied nine points, five assists, three steals and three blocks in his last appearance, a 115-96 loss to the Rockets on April 26. Smart averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 110 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

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