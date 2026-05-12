Luke Kornet And Spurs Face Timberwolves In Game 5

Kornet had seven points, nine rebounds and two blocks in his last action, a 114-109 loss to the Timberwolves on May 10. Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 114.6 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

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