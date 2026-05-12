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Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs

Luke Kornet

San Antonio Spurs • #7 PF

Luke Kornet And Spurs Face Timberwolves In Game 5

Luke Kornet and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 5 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, May 12. Kornet's points prop was 2.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kornet had seven points, nine rebounds and two blocks in his last action, a 114-109 loss to the Timberwolves on May 10. Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 114.6 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luke Kornet

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