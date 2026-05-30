Luke Kornet And Spurs Face Thunder In Game 7
Luke Kornet and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 7 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday, May 30. Kornet's points prop was 1.5 as of Saturday evening.
What It Means
Kornet put up three points in his most recent appearance, a 118-91 win over the Thunder on May 28. Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.
The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.9 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.