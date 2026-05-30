Luke Kornet And Spurs Face Thunder In Game 7

Kornet put up three points in his most recent appearance, a 118-91 win over the Thunder on May 28. Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.