Luke Kornet And Spurs Square Off Against Thunder In Game 6
Luke Kornet and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 6 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday, May 28. Kornet's points prop was 1.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 127-114 loss to the Thunder on May 26, Kornet tallied . Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.
The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107.9 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.