Luke Kornet And Spurs Square Off Against Thunder In Game 6

In his most recent game, a 127-114 loss to the Thunder on May 26, Kornet tallied . Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107.9 points per contest.

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