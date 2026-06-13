Luke Kornet And Spurs Take On Knicks In Game 5

In his last game on June 10, Kornet put up in a 107-106 loss to the Knicks. Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.1 points per game.

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