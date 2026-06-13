Luke Kornet And Spurs Take On Knicks In Game 5
Luke Kornet and the San Antonio Spurs play the New York Knicks Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday, June 13. Kornet's points prop was 1.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on June 10, Kornet put up in a 107-106 loss to the Knicks. Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.
The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.1 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.