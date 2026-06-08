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Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs

Luke Kornet

San Antonio Spurs • #7 PF

Luke Kornet And Spurs Play Knicks In Game 3

Luke Kornet and the San Antonio Spurs play the New York Knicks Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday, June 8. Kornet's points prop was 1.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 105-104 loss to the Knicks on June 5, Kornet tallied . Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are conceding 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luke Kornet

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