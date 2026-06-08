Luke Kornet And Spurs Play Knicks In Game 3

In his most recent action, a 105-104 loss to the Knicks on June 5, Kornet tallied . Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are conceding 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.