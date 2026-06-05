Luke Kornet And Spurs Face Knicks In Game 2

Kornet tallied in his last appearance, a 105-95 loss to the Knicks on June 3. Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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