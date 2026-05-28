Luguentz Dort And Thunder Face Spurs In Game 6

Dort tallied seven points in his most recent appearance, a 127-114 win over the Spurs on May 26. Dort averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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