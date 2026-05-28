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Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder

Luguentz Dort

Oklahoma City Thunder • #5 SG

Luguentz Dort And Thunder Face Spurs In Game 6

Luguentz Dort and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs Game 6 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday, May 28. Dort's points prop was 4.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Dort tallied seven points in his most recent appearance, a 127-114 win over the Spurs on May 26. Dort averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luguentz Dort

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