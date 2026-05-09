Luguentz Dort And Thunder Take On Lakers In Game 3
Luguentz Dort and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, May 9. Dort's points prop was 6.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 125-107 win over the Lakers on May 7, Dort put up three points. Dort averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Lakers are surrendering 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.