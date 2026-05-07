Luguentz Dort And Thunder Take On Lakers In Game 2
Luguentz Dort and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, May 7. Dort's points prop was 6.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 108-90 win over the Lakers on May 5, Dort put up six points and four assists. Dort averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Lakers are allowing 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.