Luguentz Dort And Thunder Take On Lakers In Game 2

In his last game, a 108-90 win over the Lakers on May 5, Dort put up six points and four assists. Dort averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are allowing 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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