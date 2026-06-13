Landry Shamet And Knicks Square Off Against Spurs In Game 5

Shamet tallied in his most recent appearance, a 107-106 win over the Spurs on June 10. Shamet averaged 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per contest.

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