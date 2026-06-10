Landry Shamet And Knicks Square Off Against Spurs In Game 4

Last time out on June 8, Shamet posted three points in a 115-111 loss to the Spurs. Shamet averaged 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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