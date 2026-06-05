Landry Shamet And Knicks Take On Spurs In Game 2
Landry Shamet and the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday, June 5. Shamet's points prop was 6.5 as of Friday evening.
What It Means
Shamet had 13 points in his last game, a 105-95 win over the Spurs on June 3. Shamet averaged 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are averaging 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.