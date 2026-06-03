Landry Shamet And Knicks Face Spurs In Game 1

In his most recent action, a 130-93 win over the Cavaliers on May 25, Shamet had 16 points. Shamet averaged 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.5 points per contest.

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