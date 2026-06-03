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Landry Shamet
New York Knicks

Landry Shamet

New York Knicks • #44 PG

Landry Shamet And Knicks Face Spurs In Game 1

Landry Shamet and the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 3. Shamet's points prop was 5.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 130-93 win over the Cavaliers on May 25, Shamet had 16 points. Shamet averaged 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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