Kyle Kuzma
Kyle Kuzma

Milwaukee Bucks • #18 PF

Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Face Magic On March 8

Kyle Kuzma and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Orlando Magic on Sunday, March 8. Kuzma's points prop was 14.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

In his last game, a 113-99 win over the Jazz on March 7, Kuzma tallied 18 points and five assists. Kuzma is averaging 13.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are conceding 114.0 points per game, which ranks 12th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
