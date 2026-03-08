Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Face Magic On March 8

In his last game, a 113-99 win over the Jazz on March 7, Kuzma tallied 18 points and five assists. Kuzma is averaging 13.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are conceding 114.0 points per game, which ranks 12th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.