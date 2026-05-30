Kenrich Williams And Thunder Face Spurs In Game 7

In his last game on May 28, Williams put up seven points and six rebounds in a 118-91 loss to the Spurs. Williams averaged 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per contest.

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