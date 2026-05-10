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Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson

San Antonio Spurs • #3 SF

Keldon Johnson And Spurs Play Timberwolves In Game 4

Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 10. Johnson's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Johnson totaled 11 points in his most recent action, a 115-108 win over the Timberwolves on May 8. Johnson averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are allowing 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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