Keldon Johnson And Spurs Play Timberwolves In Game 4

Johnson totaled 11 points in his most recent action, a 115-108 win over the Timberwolves on May 8. Johnson averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are allowing 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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