Keldon Johnson And Spurs Square Off Against Thunder In Game 7
Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 7 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday, May 30. Johnson's points prop was 6.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Johnson tallied nine points in his most recent action, a 118-91 win over the Thunder on May 28. Johnson averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 107.9 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.