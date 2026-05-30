Keldon Johnson And Spurs Square Off Against Thunder In Game 7

Johnson tallied nine points in his most recent action, a 118-91 win over the Thunder on May 28. Johnson averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 107.9 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

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