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Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson

San Antonio Spurs • #3 SF

Keldon Johnson And Spurs Face Knicks In Game 5

Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs play the New York Knicks Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday, June 13. Johnson's points prop was 6.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Johnson totaled two points in his most recent game, a 107-106 loss to the Knicks on June 10. Johnson averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are conceding 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keldon Johnson

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