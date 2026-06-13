Keldon Johnson And Spurs Face Knicks In Game 5

Johnson totaled two points in his most recent game, a 107-106 loss to the Knicks on June 10. Johnson averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are conceding 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

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