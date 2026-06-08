Keldon Johnson And Spurs Square Off Against Knicks In Game 3

In his most recent game, a 105-104 loss to the Knicks on June 5, Johnson totaled three points. Johnson averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, conceding 110.1 points per contest.

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