Keldon Johnson And Spurs Face Knicks In Game 1

In his last game on May 30, Johnson put up 11 points in a 111-103 win over the Thunder. Johnson averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

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