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Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson

San Antonio Spurs • #3 SF

Keldon Johnson And Spurs Face Knicks In Game 1

Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs play the New York Knicks Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 3. Johnson's points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on May 30, Johnson put up 11 points in a 111-103 win over the Thunder. Johnson averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keldon Johnson

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