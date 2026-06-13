Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Play Spurs In Game 5

In his last game on June 10, Towns posted 13 points and 10 rebounds in a 107-106 win over the Spurs. Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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