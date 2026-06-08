Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Take On Spurs In Game 3

Towns had 21 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in his most recent action, a 105-104 win over the Spurs on June 5. Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per contest.

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