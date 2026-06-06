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Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks • #32 C

Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Take On Spurs In Game 2

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday, June 5. Towns' points prop was 16.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 105-95 win over the Spurs on June 3, Towns had 18 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Karl-Anthony Towns

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