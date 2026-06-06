Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Take On Spurs In Game 2

In his most recent appearance, a 105-95 win over the Spurs on June 3, Towns had 18 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

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