Julian Champagnie And Spurs Face Thunder In Game 7
Julian Champagnie and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 7 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday, May 30. Champagnie's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Champagnie totaled 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks in his most recent action, a 118-91 win over the Thunder on May 28. Champagnie averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Thunder are surrendering 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.