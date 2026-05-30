Julian Champagnie And Spurs Face Thunder In Game 7

Champagnie totaled 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks in his most recent action, a 118-91 win over the Thunder on May 28. Champagnie averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are surrendering 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.