Julian Champagnie And Spurs Square Off Against Thunder In Game 6
Julian Champagnie and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 6 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday, May 28. Champagnie's points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday evening.
What It Means
In his last game, a 127-114 loss to the Thunder on May 26, Champagnie had 22 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Champagnie averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Thunder are allowing 107.9 points per contest, which ranks second in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.