Julian Champagnie And Spurs Square Off Against Thunder In Game 6

In his last game, a 127-114 loss to the Thunder on May 26, Champagnie had 22 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Champagnie averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are allowing 107.9 points per contest, which ranks second in the league.

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