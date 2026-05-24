Julian Champagnie And Spurs Face Thunder In Game 4
Julian Champagnie and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday, May 24. Champagnie's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last action, a 123-108 loss to the Thunder on May 22, Champagnie put up 10 points. Champagnie averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Thunder are giving up 107.9 points per contest, which ranks second in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.