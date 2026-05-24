Julian Champagnie And Spurs Face Thunder In Game 4

In his last action, a 123-108 loss to the Thunder on May 22, Champagnie put up 10 points. Champagnie averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are giving up 107.9 points per contest, which ranks second in the NBA.

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